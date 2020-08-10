3,700 deer licenses available for 2020 deer gun season

We’re still a few months from the deer-gun opener, but if you want to get in on it, licenses are still available.

3,700 deer licenses are available starting tomorrow morning at 8, on a first-come-first-served basis. And starting Sept. 1, hunters can purchase additional licenses for the upcoming season. Kids under 14 will be issued a concurrent license for archery only.

“Most of those units are out in the western third of the state. There are whitetail doe licenses, antlerless licenses, mule deer antlerless licenses depending on the unit available,” said Casey Anderson, with North Dakota Game and Fish.

Anderson added that swan hunting applications are also due soon, on Wednesday.

For more information on how to apply, you can go here.