Thirty-eight people died of a drug overdose in Bismarck and Minot area in 2021, according to law enforcement officials, and this is a significant jump in the number of overdose deaths recorded two years ago.

In Minot, 18 people overdosed last year compared to the year before. That’s one death less, according to the Minot Police Department, as it continues to put together its figures for the past year.

Capt. Jason Kraft of the Ward County Sheriff’s Department says other parts of the county reported seven cases and one death.

“Currently drug overdose is not a statistic in that in that incident-based reporting system so any drug overdose cases that we have it kind of is difficult to track so it’s something that we do internally,” said Kraft.

That number is just about the same as in 2020 for Ward County but in Bismarck, 19 people overdosed in 133 incidents. Compared to the year before, that’s 59 more cases.

“People are taking those and they contain a high amount of fentanyl and there’s no way of knowing exactly what’s in them so one day they might take one, the next day they take one and they’re deceased, you know it’s a drug overdose,” said Kraft.

Over the last two years, law enforcement seized more than 10,000 pills in the Minot area. Various police and health departments are putting in measures to mitigate the misuse of opioids in the state.

“We’ve done things like increasing the number of takeback programs that exist. Some of the other things that we have done are increasing the availability of naloxone which is also known as Narcan and also increasing the availability of evidence-based treatment,” said James Knopik, who is with State Opioid Treatment Authority.

McKenzie Sivertson assists people who suffer from drug and alcohol addiction at Rehab Services, Inc.

At any given time they could have at least 25 people in their care.

Sivertson said most of their residents are between the ages of 20-35 and mostly male. She urged people to get help when they need it.

“If they’re able to reach out to contact one of us we can help,” she added.

That help could mean calling 911 in an emergency. The sheriff’s department is urging people to not be afraid to call in an overdose emergency.

“There are laws that do protect you for calling us to get us there to help save that person’s life. So the last thing anyone wants is for somebody to know someone’s having an overdose and be worried about when the police show up who’s gonna get arrested for what and not call,” advised Kraft.

Officials also want people to have on hand the life-saving drug Narcan when they or someone they know

is at risk of an overdose.

In Minot, a two-dose kit of Narcan is available for free to community members after undergoing training. Meanwhile, Bismarck Police Department, Sanford Health and Hertview Foundation are working together to help people suffering from addiction.

You could request a Narcan kit for you or someone you know from the Department of Health.