392 patients served on first day of free North Dakota Mission of Mercy dental clinic

Three hundred ninety-two patients showed up on day one of a two-day free dental event put on by the North Dakota Mission of Mercy.

The dental clinic at the Bismarck Event Center is offering fillings, tooth extractions and root canals.

One hundred dentists and 200 dental assistants and hygienists volunteered to make all this possible. And the best part is the cost — people don’t have to pay a thing.

“A lot of reasons people don’t go to the dentist — financial resources and this is certainly a way to try to alleviate that problem. There are a lot of other reasons too. Fear, transportation, language barrier, and we try to bring all of those things together so we can alleviate them as much as possible,” North Dakota Mission of Mercy Chairman, Dr. Brent Holman said.

The mission to help people improve people’s smiles continues Saturday morning at 5:30 and is the final day to get services.