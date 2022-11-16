BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said Wednesday that Michael Jacobson is the latest recipient of a Department of Public Instruction teacher innovation grant.

According to a news release, Jacobson is a project leader in learning design and innovation at Legacy High School in Bismarck.

The $10,000 grant will be used to defray most of the cost of purchasing three 3D printers.

Information technology interns at Legacy will use the printers to make assistive technology equipment, which is designed to help people with disabilities use keyboards, tools, and other items.

Students will be able to suggest and design products and get experience in skills they can apply to professional careers, Jacobson’s grant application said.

The 3D printers themselves will be manufactured by Lulzbot, a Fargo-based company, which will allow technical support to be close at hand.

“It will create ways for them to collaborate and critically think through problems, while having immediate industry support right here in our home state of North Dakota, building a community of learning and professionalism (that students) may not have experienced,” Jacobson’s application said.

The Department of Public Instruction is funding up to $10,000 in grants every three months to encourage innovative education ideas from teachers.

The next round of applications opens on January 11, 2023.

Jacobson’s grant is the sixth in the program’s history.