$3M awarded to Turtle Mountain Housing Authority for new housing units

For years, the Turtle Mountain Housing Authority and tribal leaders have been working to get rid of homes that are so run down, they’re just sitting vacant. Now, with a sizable grant they can do just that.

Recently, US Senator Kevin Cramer from North Dakota announced that 3 million dollars were awarded to the Turtle Mountain Housing Authority. Chairman Jamie Azure says it’s been a long time coming.

“When it was first built, it was a beacon in the sky, It was a new beginning. But unfortunately, it has been dilapidated and it has turned into a safety issue,” said Chairman Jamie Azure.

The grant comes through the CARES Act and from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. The housing units are no longer occupied, and the director of housing in Turtle Mountain says it’s a good thing they aren’t.

“This past year we did some remediation of asbestos in the units, which have put us on the fast track that we needed to get rid of them,” said Rebecca Olander, Executive Director, Turtle Mountain Housing Authority.

Olander says that over the years, they have moved families out of the homes and boarded up the buildings, but things like squatting and theft have become a problem.

“Kids, runaways, have been coming into the units, so there are a lot of issues,” she added.

The 84 housing units, that were built in the ’60s will be demolished and 8 new units will be built.

She says although the new structures will provide homes for families, they still have a long way to go.

“As we get rid of these units, our funding is based on the units that we have under management.

So now that we are getting rid of them, we only have a year to replace, so the next step is where do we get that funding,” she said.

The first phase of the project is set to be done in late November. In the meantime, they are finding other ways to continue adding more units to build a better quality of life for families in the area.

Chairman Azure says he estimates the entire project will cost close to 10 million dollars.