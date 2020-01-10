3rd annual First LEGO League Robotics Competition Saturday

The third annual First LEGO League Robotics Competition by Full STEAM Ahead is Saturday in Swain Hall at Minot State University.

Twenty-three teams from throughout the state will travel to Minot for this one-day completion, according to Allison Auch, Executive Director Full STEAM Ahead.

Teams are made up of kids ages 9-14. From this competition, nine teams will advance to state.

The event starts with a morning round where exhibit teams meet with judges to discuss their robot design, a project presentation and core values from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

At noon, teams are introduced and at 12:30 the robots compete.

The last robots compete at 3:30 p.m. with awards presentation at about 4.



This event is free and open to the public.