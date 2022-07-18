MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — After a heated debate between city council members, Roscoe Streyle is elected as the newest member of the Minot City Council.

In June, Tom Ross was elected the Mayor of Minot, leaving his seat on the city council open.

Streyle applied for the open seat and a motion was filed Monday at the city council meeting to elect him.

However, members raised their concerns about now-deleted derogatory social media posts previously written by Streye toward democratic public leaders.

But ultimately, other city council members and the newly elected Mayor say they believe Streyle is a much-needed addition because of his budgetary expertise.

“I am convinced that Minot needs Roscoe on our team to help us fast track, to help us save the money that we can save in this legislative session. I’m going to support him because I think we need him at the table to fast-track flood protection along with his expertise when it comes to tearing apart and working through a budget and economic development issues,” said Tom Ross the Mayor of Minot.

Streyle served as a member of the state House of Representatives from 2011-2018.

He will serve on the council until the November election when a permanent member will be voted on.