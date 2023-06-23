NEW TOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — Upgrades and updates are continuously happening in New Town and across the Fort Berthold Reservation.

4 Bears Casino & Lodge unveiled new facilities and celebrated the renovations still to come and has been making changes around its facility.

On Friday, a grand opening ceremony was held for its new sports book and new food area, called the Cache Marketplace.

There was also a groundbreaking for the hotel expansion, which will see the demolition of the current two-story hotel and the building of a new seven-story hotel.

“The first floor, all retail space, wider lobby area, reception area. out there for buses. Also, on the very top level, the seventh floor, there’s going to be a meeting conference area, along with a fine dining and a lounge area with a balcony overlooking Lake Sakakawea,” said Patrick Packineau, the chief operating officer.

A common theme throughout the day’s events was celebrating what was coming, but also honoring ancestors and celebrating the cultures of the Three Affiliated Tribes.

“We are just such a blessed nation to be able to invest into our casino and not be dependent on the Federal Government for anything. So in that way, we are following in the footsteps of our ancestors,” said Dr. Monica Mayer, the North Segment Representative for MHA Nation.

At both the grand opening and groundbreaking ceremonies there was a prayer, a blessing, and a performance by the Mandaree singers.

“So I think that’s real good, real nice that we as MHA Nation always, always keep prayer, always keep our culture in the forefront,” said Damon Brady who prayed at both ceremonies.

With the additions and renovations being made at the hotel and the casino, jobs have also been added.

And with MHA Nation continuing to invest in developments across the reservation, Dr. Mayer says it benefits members of the tribe and others in the state.

“Salaries, wages, jobs, positions. And there’s money to be made which helps people improve their lives. Yeah, the impact is huge,” said Dr. Mayer.

The hotel renovations are set to be completed in the summer of 2025.

Four Bears Casino & Lodge had the first sports book in the state, so Packineau says changes needed to be made to make it even better.