4 Bears Casino & Lodge to temporarily close amid coronavirus pandemic

The Three Affiliated Tribes and 4 Bears Casino & Lodge management have decided to temporarily close casino operations to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Casino will close Friday, March 20 at 1 p.m. They do not have an anticipated reopening date but said they will do so when they’re informed the virus is no longer a threat.

“The health, safety and well-being of our guests, employees and community is of utmost importance to us. We are fully committed to protecting and supporting our staff and the public,” a press release from 4 Bears Casino & Lodge management said.

All restaurants and bars will be closed, as well as the casino, hotel, event center and marina/bait shop. The Eagles Landing C-Store will remain open to serve our local guests and travelers.