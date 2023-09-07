MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Four children and a 33-year-old Fort Yates woman were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash that occurred on Highway 1806 on Thursday afternoon.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the woman was traveling south on Highway 1806 around 1:25 p.m. with four children as passengers whose ages were four years old, two years old, one year old, and three months old.

The woman lost control of her vehicle, drove off the road, and entered a ditch causing her vehicle to roll before eventually landing back on its tires. Nobody in the vehicle was wearing seatbelts and all of them were ejected from the vehicle.

All occupants were taken to a hospital in Bismarck with all of the children currently sustaining minor injuries while the woman suffered serious injuries.

Police are currently investigating the situation and it is believed alcohol was a factor in the crash and charges against the woman are currently pending.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.