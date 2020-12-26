4 deaths, 133 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 2,329

The North Dakota Department of Health Saturday morning confirmed 133 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing since December 24, bringing the total positives since testing began to 91,355.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,329 as of December 24 and 25. That’s up 8 cases from December 23.

Of the new positives:

27 were in Cass County

13 were in Burleigh County

8 were in Grand Forks County

7 were in Ward County

7 were in Morton County

6 were in Stark County

11 were in Williams County

Deaths

4 new deaths were reported:

Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 40s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 40s from Williams County.

Woman in her 80s from Williams County.

A total of 1,264 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,053 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 207 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 4 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 87,762 people are considered recovered from the 91,355 positive cases, an increase of 73 people from December 23.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on December 24 and 25 (73) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported those days (133).

Hospitalizations

111 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of December 24 and 25, down 11 from December 23. A total of 3,472 have been hospitalized since reporting began in March.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 49 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.