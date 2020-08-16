4 deaths, 143 new cases of COVID-19 in ND for August 15; active cases statewide are 1,213

The North Dakota Department of Health Sunday morning has confirmed 143 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing August 15, bringing the total positives since testing began to 8,587.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,217 as of August 15.

Of the new cases, 44 were in Burleigh County and 12 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 39 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 1, Stark County had 16 and Ward County had 13.

There were 4 deaths reported for August 15.

A woman in her 70’s and a man in his 80’s, both from Burleigh County and had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 40’s from Sioux County and a man in his 60’s from Stark County also died, both had underlying health conditions.

A total of 125 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 101 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 14 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. 10 death records are pending.

The health department reports 7,249 people are considered recovered from the 8,587 positive cases, an increase of 88 people from August 14.

This means there are actually 1,217 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of August 15.

Burleigh County has 298 active cases as of August 15, the most in the state and more than double the number of active cases in Cass County (87). Morton County has 120 active cases.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 34 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of August 13.

Stark County has 140, Ward County has 65 and Williams County has 42 active cases.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

After that, the statewide active cases have once again been trending upward.

According to the numbers, 84 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on August 15 (88) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (143).

54 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of August 15, a decrease of 1 from August 14. A total of 459 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Cass County (3,128 cases) and Grand Forks County (789 cases) account for 46 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 36 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (1,388 cases) and Morton County (452 cases) together account for 21 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Stark County is fifth with 391 cases.

Williams County has 302, Ward County has 276, Mountrail County has 155 and Stutsman County has 130 cases.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 179,800 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 171,213 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 4 percent cumulative positive rate.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 58 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.