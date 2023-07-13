BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Kids in Burleigh County got to show off their skills this week at 4-H Achievement Days.

15-year-old Kadee McKenzie put on her cowboy boots for the last day of 4-H Achievement Days.

The last day is all about livestock.

“We bring all of our, I guess you could say, farm animals here. And show them in front of the judge,” said McKenzie.

Kadee participated in the goat contest, which is still a bit new to her.

“I’ve had horses all my life but we just got into goats about three years ago, so this is my third year doing it,” said McKenzie.

And there are some differences when it comes to showing goats.

“Horses, you can’t touch the animal at all when you are showing them. But livestock and goats especially you have to touch them and move their feet to get them into place,” said McKenzie.

Some had a harder time than others getting their goats to stand still. One even tried to take a nap.

“My goats are together in a pasture all day. So they get really attached to one another. They just want to be with each other So, they’ll yell at each other,” said McKenzie.

But once everyone was ready, that’s when it was time for the judges to get to work.

“Mostly how they are built. If they have a lot of muscle on them that’s really good. Like characteristics. Built heftier, breeding is what I do, so can they can carry kids,” said McKenzie.

4-H isn’t just about farming or ranching. Kids who participate develop discipline and determination.

“Studies have shown that kids that get involved with 4-H and actually twice as likely to go on to college and you have a more significant influence just based on the amount of connection you have. We try to place these kids in the hands of different industry leaders,” said Tyler Kralicek, an ag and natural resource agent.

Kadee says even though handling goats is a new experience it was still a lot of fun.