MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — FFAers and 4-H members, the State Fair is more than just rides, concerts, and food. It’s also a chance for thousands of kids across the state to showcase their diverse talents and agriculture excellence.

Future Farmers of America show off their prize-winning livestock, presenting healthy, well-groomed cows, sheep, pigs, and more. They are judged on farming practices, agricultural technology, and farm management techniques.

Kids from all parts of North Dakota, spend months, even years, getting their animals ready to compete. And for many FFA members, the North Dakota State Fair is the Championship round of livestock competitions.

“I really enjoy getting to get my animals out of my home county because I’m from a really small county,” FFA member, Ariana Mcfarland. “So it’s fun to bring them out and show them off. And the State Fair is always fun just to getting into the shows and getting to do more.”

Across the way from the barns is the State Fair Center, where thousands of 4-H projects are on display. The 4-H organization emphasizes hands-on learning and empowers young people through a wide range of programs, including arts, crafts, cooking, photography, and more.

From woodworking designs and floral displays to decorative cakes and professional photos, the 4-H projects showcase the artistic talents of kids, from all around the state. One 4-H member says, her prize-winning photograph is extra special to her this year because it represents our state and her mom.

“I was out in our pasture. I was riding one of my horses, just hanging out. And I saw that there were a lot of bees and butterflies around. So, I was looking around to try to get a nice picture of a bee on a flower because my mom was the North Dakota State Honey Queen, so she really likes bees. And I don’t know, I took the picture but the bee flew away just as I was taking it and it came out really clear. I was really happy with it,” said Ingrid Myrdal, a Spirit 4-H Club Walsh County member.

Although the State Fair is a competition, members of the clubs say the best part of the State Fair is the camaraderie, and the new friendships made. You can view the projects inside the state fair center until July 29 at 10 p.m.