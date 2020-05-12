Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

4-H members who work all year round to compete at state fair react to cancellation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

4-H members across the state look forward to showcasing their talents and projects every year, but now, they won’t get that chance.

From horsemanship to livestock handling, pet care to raising poultry, for 4-H members, the state fair is a pretty big deal.

“At the county achievement days, that’s where they qualify to go to state,” said Emily Goff, 4-H and Youth Development Agent.

Goff says since September, more than 200 4-H members in Ward County have had their eyes set on participating in the fair and taking home awards.

“Anybody from age eight-18 can compete,” she added.

For many kids, 4-H was a huge part of their childhood, and even as they become teenagers.
Like Hannah Remington.

“I’ve been a 4-H member since I was 5 years old, and I’m 18 now, almost 19. So about 13 years,” said Remington.

All year long she’s been getting ready for one last event to put a stamp on her last days as a member.

She added, “It’s a lot of evaluating certain animals, and also taming them. Because the state fair is a very new and scary place for animals.”

Remington says every year she looks forward to two events…achievement days and qualifying for the state fair. But like everything else, those plans came to a halt.

“I was shocked and I was really disappointed because I had gotten my animals ready to show. I had gotten my rabbits ready to bring into the fair. I was ready to bring my exhibits in also, and now it’s not going to happen,” said Remington.

But feelings of disappointment now don’t compare to the years before that she has been able to compete at the fair. Years of skills that she can now use to get over yet another hurdle in life.

“Negativity is going to get us absolutely nowhere in this thing that’s going on in the world right now.
So we just need to remain positive and keep hope that things are going to get better,” she said.

Ward County 4-H has 270 members. For seven of those, this would have been there last time competing at the fair.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Mandan 4th of July Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan 4th of July Parade"

Birthday Surprise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthday Surprise"

Yellowhammer Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yellowhammer Crash"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/12"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/12"

Tuesday's Forecast: Increasing clouds & chilly

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's Forecast: Increasing clouds & chilly"

16th St Road Work

Thumbnail for the video titled "16th St Road Work"

State Fair Vendors React

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Fair Vendors React"

Horse History

Thumbnail for the video titled "Horse History"

Linton-HMB Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Golf"

Century Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Softball"

Monday, May 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, May 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KOA Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "KOA Open"

No NDSF Reaction

Thumbnail for the video titled "No NDSF Reaction"

KX Storrm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storrm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/11"

Land Study

Thumbnail for the video titled "Land Study"

NWS Warnings

Thumbnail for the video titled "NWS Warnings"

Beer Chats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beer Chats"

Putt district open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Putt district open"

Food Assistance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Assistance"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

In the Fair Barn

More In the Fair Barn

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge