4-H members who work all year round to compete at state fair react to cancellation

4-H members across the state look forward to showcasing their talents and projects every year, but now, they won’t get that chance.

From horsemanship to livestock handling, pet care to raising poultry, for 4-H members, the state fair is a pretty big deal.

“At the county achievement days, that’s where they qualify to go to state,” said Emily Goff, 4-H and Youth Development Agent.

Goff says since September, more than 200 4-H members in Ward County have had their eyes set on participating in the fair and taking home awards.

“Anybody from age eight-18 can compete,” she added.

For many kids, 4-H was a huge part of their childhood, and even as they become teenagers.

Like Hannah Remington.

“I’ve been a 4-H member since I was 5 years old, and I’m 18 now, almost 19. So about 13 years,” said Remington.

All year long she’s been getting ready for one last event to put a stamp on her last days as a member.

She added, “It’s a lot of evaluating certain animals, and also taming them. Because the state fair is a very new and scary place for animals.”

Remington says every year she looks forward to two events…achievement days and qualifying for the state fair. But like everything else, those plans came to a halt.

“I was shocked and I was really disappointed because I had gotten my animals ready to show. I had gotten my rabbits ready to bring into the fair. I was ready to bring my exhibits in also, and now it’s not going to happen,” said Remington.

But feelings of disappointment now don’t compare to the years before that she has been able to compete at the fair. Years of skills that she can now use to get over yet another hurdle in life.

“Negativity is going to get us absolutely nowhere in this thing that’s going on in the world right now.

So we just need to remain positive and keep hope that things are going to get better,” she said.

Ward County 4-H has 270 members. For seven of those, this would have been there last time competing at the fair.