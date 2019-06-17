4-H Program Teaches Lifelong Lessons

From horsemanship to livestock handling, pet care to raising poultry, 4-H kids are showing off their talents this week.

It’s the 87th Annual Ward County 4-H Achievement Days.

There will be over 200 4-H members in Minot this week for the events.

We spoke to a young lady who as taken what she’s learned in 4-H and applied it to her every day life.

Founded in 1902, 4-H has grown to become the nation’s largest youth development organization.

“Its an organization that promotes hands on learning and I think a lot of people, when they think of 4-H they think animals.” says the local agent for 4-H, Emily Goff.

Sure there are animals involved, but 4-H provides so much more. 4-H member Kaden Strom says the program has taught her lifelong lessons and has helped her develop her leadership skills.

“I have been very involved in school with different clubs and I’ve also been involved in other horse clubs that i’m in. I’m the national director for the American Pin Horse Association. So I’ve just expanded my leadership into different areas.” says Kaden Strom, 4-H member.

Kaden also says she recommends 4-H to anyone – not just farm families.

“I think they should join just to learn all the new things that they can and all the opportunities with the people they are showing against or exhibiting with, I think you just grow as a person.” Kaden Strom.

4-H members will continue their achievement week at the state fairgrounds.

To find out how your child can get involved with the Ward County 4-H program, CLICK HERE.