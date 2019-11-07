4 men remain of the Last Man’s Club in Kenmare

The Kenmare community is celebrating the last four men left of the Last Man’s Club at Beer Bob’s.

The club started in 1980 and was made up of WWII veterans from North Dakota. The 90 men made a pact that the last man living could crack open a bottle of whiskey — it’s a bottle of Crown Royal that was purchased in 1971.

Eighty-six men have died over the last 39 years, and four men are still alive.

They’re 91, 93, 94 and 99 years old.

“We’re just thankful we got to know all of them,” said Larry Nore, event organizer.

“We knew most of these people that were in that club throughout our life and just thankful we were able to know them.”

