4 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND; statewide total now 98

The North Dakota Department of Health announced 4 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday morning. This brings the new total to 98.

17 people have been hospitalized due to the virus and 18 people have recovered, as listed by the Department of Health. There has been one death.

41 of the cases are linked to community spread as the source of exposure to the virus.

Burleigh County sits with 28 positive cases, 20 in Cass County, 14 in Morton County, 10 in Stark, 7 in Ward. There are positive cases in 18 of North Dakota’s 53 counties.

The numbers will be updated around 4 p.m.