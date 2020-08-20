4-vehicle crash injures two near Long X Bridge south of Watford City

Two people were injured, one seriously, in a four-vehicle crash early Thursday on U.S. Highway 85 near the Long X Bridge construction zone.

The crash temporarily closed U.S. Highway 85 in that area for most of the day. The road, however, was re-opened by 3:30 p.m.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a semi driven by Delmon Moss, 46, of Florida, rear-ended a passenger car driven by Aprille Lovell, 36, of Louisiana.

Moss’ semi then moved into the oncoming lane of traffic, first striking a semi driven by Joshua Zopp, 39, of Williston and then hitting another semi driven by Victor Vega-Leana, 51, of Arkansas.

Lovell was life-flighted to Trinity Hospital in Minot with serious injuries.

Moss was transported to McKenzie County Health Care Systems in Watford City with minor injuries.

The two other drivers were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.