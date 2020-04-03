4-year-old gives Brick Oven Bakery a heart-warming cronut review

Meet Ruby. She’s a four-year-old who loves chocolate and baking.

Since the quarantine, Ruby’s mom has been home teaching her to bake. Her mom loves baking cakes and she also works part-time at Brick Oven Bakery in downtown Bismarck.

She and Ruby made brownies and she recorded it one day. It was so cute, the owner Sandy Jacobson, said she should review some brick oven bakery pastries.

“So we went for it,” said Sandy. “Ruby and her mom have become like family.”

Ruby is going to start doing a weekly review for Brick Oven bakery. To follow along go here.