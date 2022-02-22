More than $200,000 in grants are up for grabs for qualified businesses in Williston.

Among the requirements to receive the money, businesses must be in their first year of operation.

The grant called Mini Match is drawn from the city’s STAR Fund which a portion of the sales tax set aside for economic development.

Qualified businesses and projects will receive up to $5,000.

Executive Director of the city’s Economic Development Shawn Wenko said grantees “can either use for start-up or expansions. You can use it for signage and you can also use it for child care development in the area as well. It doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll spend all of it but it’s kinda one of those safeguards in place for us so if we don’t wanna see a hundred mini-matches and we can only fund 40.”

Mini Match is aimed at offsetting costs for small businesses and projects.

Grant managers say they plan to assist 40 businesses and projects and could increase the number of grants if it becomes necessary.