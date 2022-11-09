MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Northern Plains Children’s Advocacy Center is the latest recipient of a grant from the Minot Area Community Foundation.

The foundation has awarded $4,000 to the Advocacy Center in order to aid in the development of their Group Therapy program. The advocacy center itself hopes to use these funds to further elevate its efforts to provide necessary services to children victimized by abuse.

On November 10, representatives from the foundation will visit the Northern Plains Children’s Advocacy Center for a formal celebration, in which a ceremonial check will be presented. The event will take place at 9:00 a.m. at the Advocacy Center itself (20 1st Street Southwest, upstairs in the old Bremer Bank Building).