$40,000 Grant Donated to Williston High's Drama Club

For many years, the Williston High School Drama Club has been putting on plays to please the audience.

Wednesday, as part of its fine arts campaign, the Williston Community Builders presented them a check for more than $40,000.

The club said they’ll use the money to purchase new costumes, surround sound speakers and better lighting.

We spoke with members of the team and they couldn’t be more thrilled.

“We’re really touched by this and we’re all attached to this program,” a WHS Drama Club member said.

Club members also said this is the largest donation to date, and they are very thankful and hopeful for the future.

