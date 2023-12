STANLEY, ND (KXNET) — A lucky person just won the ultimate Christmas present in Stanley, North Dakota where a $40,000 Mega Millions lottery ticket has been won.

The North Dakota Lottery says that the winning ticket was sold at Pinnacle Express of Stanley on December 12 with the prize yet to be claimed.

The win comes exactly two weeks after a $44,000 2BY2 ticket was won in Minot by a person from Illinois.