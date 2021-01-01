43-year-old man from Bismarck hit and killed by oncoming vehicle

(HUFF) — After State Radio received several calls, troopers responded to a location on the roadway south of Huff. There were reports of a pedestrian walking on the roadway when a vehicle traveling north on Hwy 1806 struck and killed the subject.

The vehicle was unable to avoid hitting the pedestrian who was standing in the northbound lane.

The driver was a 49-year-old male in a 2015 Chevrolet Cruiz. The subject, a 43-year-old male, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

