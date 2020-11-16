43rd Avenue in Bismarck re-opens

Residents of north Bismarck have been anxiously awaiting the re-opening of 43rd Avenue.

And that happened Monday.

What most remember as a dusty mess full of cones and confusion has now been transformed into a state of the art roadway. The now four-lane road includes updated street lighting, pedestrian sidewalks and new traffic stops.

“It certainly is an important project for us to complete in this construction season, got an early start on it and through the work of our consulting team helping us out as well as the general contractor doing the work, we were able to complete the work on time and within our schedule,” said Bismarck City Engineer Gabe Schell.

The roughly mile long stretch of road was completely redone from the ground up in about eight months.