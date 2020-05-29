44-year-old man from Florida dead after crash in Ward County

A 44-year-old man from Florida died and four others were seriously injured after a crash in Ward County on Thursday.
A 63-year-old female driving a Chevrolet was traveling southbound on Hwy 83 approaching Hwy 23, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
The 44-year-old driving a BMW disregarded a stop sign and entered the intersection in front of the Chevrolet. The Chevrolet struck the BMW on the driver’s side. The Chevrolet slid into the median, where it came to rest. The BMW slid south of the intersection and came to rest on Hwy 83.
The driver of the BMW was pronounced deceased on scene.
A 10-year-old male, a 25-year-old male and a 24-year-old male were transported by ambulance to Minot Trinity hospital for serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP.