This year is the 45th anniversary of the Bismarck-Mandan Home Show, and they are bringing a huge ensemble of products.

The show will feature home renovation and construction ideas, with contractors and companies specializing in everything from cabinets, to glass, to outside pools and even top-of-the-line lawnmowers.

There is more to the show than just looking, however — activities and ways to unwind are also present. Among the amenities included are a Kid’s Corner filled with activities, a miniature bar by the pool and hot tub showcase, and plenty of giveaways.

Above all, the show is meant to stoke the flames of one’s creativity when it comes to home redecoration.

“Really it’s all about inspiration. And so, we want people to come out and meet all our vendors, who have awesome displays of their products and services. We really encourage people to come out in the community this weekend,” said CEO of Bismark-Mandan Homebuilder’s Association Diana Watson.

The Home Show will be open tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bismarck Event Center.

All visitors will be entered into a drawing to receive a garden shed worth $4,000 in value.