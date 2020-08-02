46th Capital A’Fair continues amid pandemic

Despite the pandemic keeping many cooped up, the 46th annual Capital A’Fair still drew hundreds today.

“People are anxious to get out and get some normalcy of some sort, and this was a good venue to do that,” said Jerry Freier, a vendor at the arts fest. He’s been making birdhouses from old items for 20 years now.

Freier brought his business, Dakota Rustic Birdhouses, to the fair today for the last time.

“We enjoy doing the Capital A’Fair every year,” Freier said. “We didn’t know what to expect this year because of the Covid thing.”

He’s attended the fair for the last ten years, and says although there are fewer people, business is still doing well.

“The traffic is down substantially because of the Covid thing, but it’s been a very good show,” Freier said.

In addition to less foot traffic, there were also signs posted encouraging people to keep their distance and wear masks. There weren’t as many vendors this time around, either.

Dozens of white tents lined the Capitol mall this year, but there were still about 50 fewer this year compared to last year.

The show gives local artists the opportunity to display and sell their craft, and locals the chance to enjoy some food, music and shopping.

Jennifer Reinholt says she’s just happy to enjoy a nice day with her daughter Jada.

“Just being able to be outside and socializing a little bit, we haven’t gotten to do much of that this year,” Reinholt said.

The event was sponsored by numerous local businesses.