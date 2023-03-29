BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KXNET) — Approximately 475 barrels of produced saltwater (a by-produced of oil production) was spilled from a valve leak southeast of Bottineau earlier today.

According to the initial report from the North Dakota Department of Mineral (DMR), crews from Empire Petroleum Corporation immediately conducted cleanup efforts, and personnel from DMR are currently monitoring the investigation and remediation.

This is a developing story and KX News will provide more details as new information is released.