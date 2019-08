School may have started, but that doesn’t mean summer is over.

You have two days left to rage in the water at Mandan’s Raging Rivers Waterpark.

The facility is closed right now, but it will re-open this weekend, August 24 and 25, for a final celebration of sun and fun.

The weekend times both days are noon to 5:00 p.m.

You can get more details at the Raging Rivers Facebook page here.