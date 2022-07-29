BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Art & Galleries Association (BAGA) will host the 48th Annual Capital A’Fair, on August 6 and 7, on the North Dakota State Capitol grounds.

Capital A’Fair, BAGA’s biggest fundraiser of the year, is a summer art fair featuring nearly 80 artisans from across the country, along with 13 food vendors and a wide variety of entertainment.

This event is free to attend and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, August 6, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 7.

Craft demonstrations will take place both days of the event, including yarn spinning/weaving, wood turning and wood carving, plein air painting, quilting, lace making, and porcelain painting.

Local chalk artists will also compete for prizes both days, creating masterpieces on the sidewalk in front of the Capitol steps and inflatables to provide a fun activity for the kids.

Attendees can view classic cars during the car show on Sunday.

The entertainment stage features a lineup of vocal and instrumental performances as well as two dance groups. A new act takes the stage every hour.