48th annual Downtowner’s Street Fair returns to Bismarck

An art fair that draws in many vendors and visitors is back in Bismarck for its 48th year.

All kinds of hand-crafted goods can be found at this year’s Downtowner’s Street Fair, ranging from jewelry to clothing and, of course, art.

A vendor from Jamestown who visits art fairs across the state told KX News how he got involved with fairs in the first place.

He said it all started with unused pieces of wood.

Now, he’s been making home décor for more than 13 years from the supply of new and old wood.

“You see what trends are out there and what people do like and what they don’t like. No two shows are the same. What you sell in Bismarck, you may not sell at all in Jamestown or Fargo,” said Cedarworks Owner Jerome Dally.

If you happened to miss the street fair, the last day will be Saturday and it ends at 6 p.m.

