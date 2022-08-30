NEW TOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — An area casino is seeing more business now than it did two years ago.

When the Covid-19 Pandemic began, the 4 Bears Casino and Lodge closed between March and May of 2020.

Once it reopened, it operated with a skeleton crew and was no longer open every day.

But now, more than two years later, the marketing director says business is starting to pick back up.

“We started having our big concerts again and events and that’s kinda our way of showing the public we’re back, we can handle big crowds again. But overall, it’s been a real good summer. The weather’s been great, the fishing’s been great, so being located right on Lake Sakakawea, it’s really helped so overall business is good,” said David Bren, the marketing director.

In the coming months, Four Bears will be launching a gaming riverboat.

There will also be hotel construction starting soon, which will include new rooms, food service, and banquet rooms.