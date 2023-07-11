MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Funding city entities and the needs of a local community doesn’t come at a small cost. Right now, Minot City Council members are trying to cut a $4 million gap in the 2024 budget without raising property taxes.

Leaders say that the money to fill this gap will come from possibly cutting city personnel and sticking to the city’s main priorities. A presentation at the City Council meeting indicated that public safety is still Minot’s main priority, but the most expensive one — with more than 85% of property tax going towards safety departments.

Inflation and delayed projects are also putting a strain on next year’s budget. Allocations for completing the NAWS project were initially expected to stop this year.

However, because of inflation and supply chain problems, city leaders don’t expect the project to be finished until 2027 — meaning that costs for the project will need to be added to the next few budgets.

While City Manager Harold Stewart says delaying more projects could help with the 2024 budget cost, he states that it’s not a permanent solution.

“We have some serious conversations we need to have in tightening our belt here,” Stewart stated. “We’re not looking for ways to spend more money in this budget. We are looking for ways of cutting, which means potential reductions in services. It could mean delaying projects. It could mean delaying equipment. But delaying things only buys you a small amount of time.”

Council members also approved bringing funding applications back for city entities due to the funding requests — which are up $400,000 since 2020.