$4M water tower project planned for SW Minot, amid growing development

Local News

The city of Minot has seen exponential growth over the years and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down. That prompted council members to invest in a project for the southwest side of the city.

“We have experienced an increase in building permits over the past year and residential permits,” said Community and Economic Development Director Brian Billingsley.

Billingsley says the city is also seeing an increase in commercial building permits, specifically in the southwest corner of the city.

He added, “I think we are going to see more accelerated growth in this region in the future. We are going to see everything from single-family dwellings to apartment complexes.”

Some of which have already started. Along with the new Trinity Hospital location, Southwest Crossing Partners will soon occupy land in the area.

“It will contain an assisted living facility, a nursing home and memory care units. They will begin construction sometime within the next year,” said Billingsley.

With Trinity expected to debut its new facility in 2021 and the Southwest Crossing project to soon be underway, resources will be in high demand.

“The biggest thing is water supply,” said Director of Public Works Dan Jonasson.

At the recent meeting, council members approved the bid of a close to $4 million water tower project. The one and half million-gallon tank will serve the entire south side of Minot, which Jonasson says will make all the difference.

“In the summer when we start getting into our high usage and our plant can’t keep up, we have that ability to store it so we can catch up at night when we’re making water, store it, then have it for use doing the day,” said Jonasson.

Along with making sure the water supply keeps up with the growing demand in the area, Jonasson says it could also help the city’s fire rating…which might save Minot residents a few bucks.

“When they do a review again, we could get up to a higher rating,” he added.

Groundbreaking for the project will be sometime this summer. Jonasson says the structure is set to be up and running in August of 2022.

Sixty percent of the project is being paid for by a grant received from the state water commission. The cities water and sewer cash reserves will cover the rest.

