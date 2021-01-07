4th annual MonDak Ag Summit going virtual due to COVID-19

North Dakota and Montana farmers will get the chance to meet yet again for the fourth annual Agricultural Summit.

Only this year, it will be held virtually due to COVID-19.

The free MonDak Ag Summit will be hosted by keynote speakers on Zoom next Thursday, Jan. 14, and the purpose of the summit will still go as planned — focusing on agricultural issues and research relevant to area farmers and ranchers.

“We are continuing to provide answers for producers to the problems that they’re facing and that, that’s the mission,” Technical Information Specialist, Beth Redlin said.

There is no registration this year and anyone is free to join the Zoom call.

