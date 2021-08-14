4th Annual Mud Volleyball Tournament benefits local animal rescue shelter

Thirty-six teams from across North Dakota are getting down and dirty while playing Mud Volleyball.



“It’s very slippery, and it also gets very hard to move. It gets very sticky and heavy. It’s a good workout on top of getting to play,” said Christina Becker, 701 mudslingers.



Team players are bringing awareness to dog neglect, and abuse while participating in the 4th Annual Mud Volleyball Tournament.

Owner of Legacy Photography Bridget Schapp organized the event.



“It’s a big issue with people dumping dogs and people that are buying from breeders instead of adopting. They need loving homes too,” said Bridget Schapp, Legacy Photography.

Though these issues exist, there are people who are trying to rescue dogs, but it can be costly.



“It’s expensive to fix your dog and have up to date shots, and things like that. They run completely on donations so we’re here to help them with that,” said Schapp.



This is why all proceeds from the tournament benefit The Miles of Love Dog Rescue team out of Mandan.



“They help pay for the transport, they pay for the vetting, they pay for the food, anything we need to make it successful to run,” said Kari Serr, President Miles of Love.



The Miles of Love Shelter has helped rescue Chloe and Pepper who came out of Dickinson.



“To be able to travel in The United States and take dogs that are on death row has really opened my heart more and my family’s heart even more. Seeing what these dogs go through and go turnaround and be highly amazing adoptable dogs,” Serr said.



Organizers say about $5,000 dollars were raised from the tournament.

