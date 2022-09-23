MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A temporary traffic bypass will be placed on 4th Avenue NE for eastbound and westbound traffic starting Monday, Sept. 26.

According to a news release, the bypass will take traffic south of the current road onto a temporary roadway for a short stretch before returning to the original roadway.

The bypass is expected to be in place through October 3.

The traveling public should be prepared for temporary delays and use caution while navigating this stretch of road.

Starting Oct. 3, 4th Avenue NE will be closed to eastbound and westbound through traffic starting at 7th Street NE to 27th Street NE.

Traffic control will route through traffic to Burdick Expressway to bypass this area.

Access to Lowe’s Garden Center will be off of 27th Street SE.

This closure is expected to be in place through November.

The work on 4th Avenue NE is part of the Phase MI-5 Northeast Tieback Levee Project, a Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Project (MREFPP) phase.

Phase MI-5 includes earthen levees, arterial road changes, a dry stormwater pond, floodwalls, a city greenway feature, and a stormwater pump station.

When completed and connected to the first four phases of the MREFPP, the MI-5 phase will help remove approximately 60% of Minot residents from the proposed FEMA floodplain and most importantly provide long-term flood protection to the record flood of 2011.

All the enhanced flood protection projects currently under construction and those under design provide a level of protection equal to the 2011 flood, plus three feet of freeboard.

For more details on the project and the latest information, visit their website or Facebook page and like the project information page.