4th of July weekend in Mandan: Traffic, parking details

As Independence Day celebrations kick off in Mandan this weekend, many street closures and traffic detours will be in place.

TRAFFIC GUIDANCE FOR ART IN THE PARK

Art in the Park will be held on Saturday, July 3rd, and Sunday, July 4th at Heritage Park.

Main Street will be closed west at First Ave NW to Third Ave NW from Friday, July 2 at 1 a.m. to Sunday, July 4 at 8 p.m.

Second and Third Avenue NW from Main St. to the alleyway will also be closed to traffic, to allow for on-street vendors.

Traffic will be detoured to First Street NW. Rodeo contestants, semis, and other large vehicles are encouraged to take alternative routes during the Main Street closures on Friday through Sunday:

Traffic from the east using I-94 is encouraged to use the Mandan Avenue exit 153.

For rodeo contestants coming from west of town on Main Street, turn right at the intersection with 10th Ave NW and take Third Street to Dacotah Centennial Park.

For information about Art in the Park, you can visit http://artintheparknd.com/

INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE TRAFFIC & PARKING INFORMATION

The Classic Car Parade will start at 10 a.m. followed by the Grand Parade at 10:10 a.m. on Sunday, July 4.

The Classic Car Parade will leave Midway Lanes on Memorial Highway and travel westbound to Main. The Grand Parade will start at Dacotah Centennial Park on Memorial Highway and proceed to Main Street.

Main Street Exit 155. Main Street exit 155 from I-94 will be closed to traffic into Mandan beginning at 7 a.m. until the end of the parade.

Main Street Closed. Main Street from the west side of the intersection with Memorial Hwy to 10th Ave NW will be closed starting at 7:30 a.m. on July 4 to accommodate planned events starting at 8 a.m. and leading up to the parade.

Memorial Highway Closed. Traffic from Memorial Highway will be able to go northbound onto Mandan Ave until 9:30 a.m. At that time, Memorial Highway will be closed to westbound traffic from the intersection with Third St SE and Bisman Ave to East Main. If you are traveling west of Third St SE on Memorial Hwy prior to the closing, please slow down and watch for pedestrians. Many people will be in the area setting up to watch the parade.

Traffic Detours. Traffic in-bound from I-94 into Mandan onto East Main Street will be closed at 7 a.m. Traffic into Mandan can utilize the I-94 exit 153 at Mandan Avenue and exit 152 at Sunset Drive. Traffic can also pass through Mandan by Memorial Hwy until 9:30 a.m. If you need to go south of Mandan, please arrange plans to do so prior to 9:30 a.m. to avoid delays or inconvenience.

Please keep in mind Old Red Trail is under construction from its intersection with Mandan Avenue to the intersection with Highway 1806.

After the parade begins, traveling to the north and/or south in Mandan will be extremely difficult with long delays. Here are the planned traffic controls:

Parking. Parking anywhere on Main Street is prohibited from 1 a.m. on July 4 until after the parade is over the afternoon of July 4. Any vehicles parked on Main Street during this time will be ticketed & towed at the owner’s expense. Parking lots in the downtown area will also be subject to restrictions. Please watch for changes in signage.

For information about the Independence Day Parade itself, visit www.mandanparade.com.

JULY 4 FIREWORKS DISPLAY TRAFFIC CONTROL

The gigantic firework display at Dacotah Centennial Park will begin at 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.

Immediately following the fireworks display at Dacotah Centennial Park, traffic will be directed as follows:

24th Ave SE Route. Vehicles exiting onto 24th Ave SE will continue to Third Street SE and be directed to travel west on Third Street SE or continue to Memorial Highway at which time they will be required to travel west on Memorial Highway. There will be no eastbound traffic from this route.

Longspur Trail Route. Vehicles exiting eastbound on Longspur Trail will be routed to Memorial Highway on Redwing Drive or 32nd Ave SE. This traffic will be required to go eastbound on Memorial Highway. There will be no westbound traffic from this route.

East Main Street. There will be no eastbound traffic allowed onto Memorial Highway from East Main Street during this time.

Riverwood Avenue. No traffic will be allowed on Riverwood Avenue during this time.