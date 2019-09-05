Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Live Stream

5 arrested for child endangerment in Mandan

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police lights use_1557868407595.PNG.jpg

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — Five people have been arrested on child endangerment and child neglect charges in Mandan and two of them are also accused of dealing drugs.

Police went to a home Tuesday for a welfare check and say they found five children under age 7 who were filthy. Four more children live in the home, but were at school. The five adults, including three men and two women, are charged with child endangerment and child neglect. Police say they found marijuana plants, processed marijuana, jars for growing hallucinogenic mushrooms and drug paraphernalia in the home.

Two of the five are also charged with manufacturing a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia. Court documents do not list attorneys for the defendants.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 9-5-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 9-5-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-5-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-5-19"

Farmers and Artisans Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Farmers and Artisans Market"

Hurricane Reunites Family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hurricane Reunites Family"

Food for Thought Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food for Thought Preview"

Someone You Should Know: Building Confidence With Toastmasters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Someone You Should Know: Building Confidence With Toastmasters"

Grace Stroh

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grace Stroh"

BSC vs Williston State Sept. 4

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC vs Williston State Sept. 4"

NASA in North Dakota

Thumbnail for the video titled "NASA in North Dakota"

Security Cameras

Thumbnail for the video titled "Security Cameras"

High Cost of Prescriptions

Thumbnail for the video titled "High Cost of Prescriptions"

Census on Reservations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census on Reservations"

N.D. Risk Map available

Thumbnail for the video titled "N.D. Risk Map available"

Opioid Money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Opioid Money"

Wanted

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wanted"

Legacy Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Volleyball"

U-Mary Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Football"

Wednesday, September 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, September 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss