5 deaths, 360 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 2,539

The North Dakota Department of Health Saturday morning has confirmed 360 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing September 4, bringing the total positives since testing began to 13,334.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,539 as of September 4. That’s up 26 from September 3.

Of the new positives, 53 were in Burleigh County and 17 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 19 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 22, Stark County had 16 and Ward County had 25.

The three counties with the highest new positives on September 4 are Cass (74), Burleigh (53), and Grand Forks (50).

Five new deaths were reported for September 4: Two men in their 90s from Burleigh County, one with no underlying health conditions.

A man in his 90s from Grand Forks County, a woman in her 80s from Rolette County, and a man in his 70s from Ward County. All three had underlying health conditions.

A total of 155 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 121 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 26 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Eight death records are pending.

The health department reports 10,640 people are considered recovered from the 13,334 positive cases, an increase of 219 people from September 3.

This means there are actually 2,539 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of September 4.

Burleigh County has 400 active cases as of September 4, the second-highest in the state. Grand Forks County has 472 active cases and Cass County has 395. Morton County has 146 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 34 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of September 4.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 22 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of September 4.

Stark County has 248, Ward County has 124 and Williams County has 149 active cases.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

After that, the statewide active cases have once again been trending upward.

According to the numbers, 80 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on September 4 (219) is less than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (360).

67 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of September 4, no increase from September 3. A total of 596 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

However, four counties currently have no active cases of COVID-19 as of September 2: Burke, Renville, Sheridan and Grant.

Cass County (3,813 cases) and Grand Forks County (1,729 cases) account for 42 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 29 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (2,212 cases) and Morton County (746 cases) together account for 22 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 515 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 880, Ward County has 568 and Mountrail County has 181.

A total of 209,499 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 196,165 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 6 percent cumulative positive rate.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 60 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 26 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.