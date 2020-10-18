5 deaths, 716 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 5,652

The North Dakota Department of Health Sunday morning has confirmed 716 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on October 17, bringing the total positives since testing began to 31,978.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 5,652 as of October 17. That’s up 282 cases from October 16.

Of the new positives, 114 were in Burleigh County and 36 were in Morton County. Both counties account for 21 percent of the new cases.

Cass County (131 new positives) and Grand Forks County (113 new positives) account for 34 percent of the new cases on October 17.

Williams County had 8, Stark County had 13 and Ward County had 79.

Deaths

Five new deaths were reported:

Man in his 60s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 70s from Dickey County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 50s from McKenzie County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Sioux County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Williams County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 404 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 296 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 71 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 37 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 25,922 people are considered recovered from the 31,978 positive cases, an increase of 430 people from October 16.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 17 (430) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (716).

Of the 5,652 active cases in North Dakota as of October 17, Burleigh County has 950 cases. Cass County has 1,123 active cases, the highest in the state, and Grand Forks County has 491. Morton County has 350 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 29 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of October 17.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 23 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of October 17.

Stark County has 248, Ward County has 493 and Williams County has 240 active cases.

As of October 17, every county in North Dakotas has at least one active case of COVID-19.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 81 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

147 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of October 17, down one from October 16. A total of 1,253 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County (7,536 cases) and Grand Forks County (3,099 cases) account for 33 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 24 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (5,473 cases) and Morton County (1,908 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 1,593 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 2,181, Ward County has 1,900 and Mountrail County has 416.

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 270,555 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 238,577 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly an 11 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (14,296 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (8,685 cases) and household contact (4,988 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 58 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 34 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.