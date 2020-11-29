5 deaths, 725 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 6,837

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning confirmed 725 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing November 28, bringing the total positives since testing began to 78,658.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 6,837 as of November 28. That’s down 514 cases from November 27.

Of the new positives:

108 were in Cass County

130 were in Burleigh County

70 were in Ward County

92 were in Grand Forks County

33 were in Morton County

40 were in Williams County

42 were in Stark County

Deaths

5 new deaths were reported:

Man in his 60s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 60s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Cass County.

Man in his 70s from McKenzie County.

Woman in her 80s from Rolette County.

A total of 920 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 674 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 125 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 119 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 70,901 people are considered recovered from the 78,658 positive cases, an increase of 1,232 people from November 27.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on November 27 (1,232) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (725).

Of the 6,837 active cases in North Dakota as of November 28:

Cass County: 1,214

Burleigh County: 1,046

Ward County: 707

Grand Forks County: 635

Morton County: 327

Stark County: 227

Williams County: 220

Hospitalizations

323 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of November 28, up 6 from November 27. A total of 2,667 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County: 16,600

Burleigh County: 11,993

Grand Forks County: 8,144

Ward County: 7,591

Morton County: 4,021

Stark County: 3,582

Williams County: 3,033

Mountrail County: 1,065

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 348,939 unique individual tests have been conducted to date.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 44 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.