5 deaths, 797 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 8,226

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning confirmed 797 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing November 26, bringing the total positives since testing began to 77,232.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 8,226 as of November 26. That’s down 119 cases from November 25.

Of the new positives:

122 were in Cass County

81 were in Burleigh County

94 were in Ward County

20 were in Grand Forks County

25 were in Morton County

32 were in Williams County

27 were in Stark County

Deaths

Four new deaths were reported:

Man in his 50s from Cass County.

Woman in her 80s from Foster County.

Woman in her 80s from Foster County.

Woman in her 80s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 90s from Walsh County.

A total of 902 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 674 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 125 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 103 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 68,105 people are considered recovered from the 77,232 positive cases, an increase of 779 people from November 25.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on November 26 (779) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (797).

Of the 8,345 active cases in North Dakota as of November 26:

Cass County: 1,650

Burleigh County: 1,273

Ward County: 847

Grand Forks County: 708

Morton County: 424

Stark County: 274

Williams County: 239

Hospitalizations

309 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of November 26, up 7 from November 25. A total of 2,620 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County: 16,357

Burleigh County: 11,713

Grand Forks County: 8,014

Ward County: 7,467

Morton County: 3,974

Stark County: 3,498

Williams County: 2,977

Mountrail County: 1,056

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 346,071 unique individual tests have been conducted to date.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 44 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.