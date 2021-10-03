5 Minot businesses fail Tobacco Compliance Check

The Minot Police Department administered Tobacco Compliance Checks on 33 licensed tobacco retailers in the city on Sunday, with 28 retailers passing the check by refusing to sell tobacco products to the department’s underage volunteers.

5 businesses did not pass due to selling the volunteers cigarettes.

The Minot police did not report the names of the businesses involved.

This Tobacco Compliance Check was the first one administered since the ordinance change, this past August, raising the tobacco products age to 21-years-old in the city of Minot.

Due to this recent change, the clerks found in violation were informed of their error and issued written warnings. The license holders were also sent warning letters asking them to ensure their staff is fully aware of and enforces the new age restrictions from here on.

Future violations will result in penalties provided by the ordinance.

When prosecuted, clerks selling tobacco products to persons under 21 is an infraction, with a minimum penalty of $50 for a first offense, $150 for a second offense within 12 months, and $300 for any additional violations in the same timeframe.

The businesses issued the tobacco sales permits are also subject to a civil penalty for non-compliance, according to the following schedule within a 12 month period. With the first offense being a $100 penalty, the second offense is a suspension of their tobacco license for 7 days, the third offense, a suspension for 30 days, and finally, any offense after that being a year-long suspension of their tobacco license.