5 ways to give back during the holidays

The Holiday season is here and that often means exchanging gifts and enjoying delicious meals with loved ones. But it also is a great time to focus on gratitude and giving. Choosing to focus on gratitude and giving during this crazy time of year is a fantastic tradition to start.

From volunteer work, performing random acts of kindness, paying it forward or making donations, we have a few ideas you can give back this holiday season.

1: Teach your kids it’s better to give than to receive

If you can teach them this principle at a young age, they will remember it for a lifetime. For example, gift them with a predetermined amount of money, then help them choose a non-profit or charity to give to. Whether it’s an animal shelter, sober living home, or art school, there are many to choose from.

2: Collect gift cards

When you stock up on gift cards, $5 or $10 from Walmart, Target, coffee shops, and hand them out to people you run in to daily, it will surely make someone smile. Make sure to wish them a Happy Holiday when you hand them the card!

3: Volunteer at a local animal shelter

Whether it’s the Central Dakota Humane Society, Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue or Miles of Love, there are animals needing attention and care. Donate your time to walk dogs, play with the animals or even bring blankets or food. Any little bit will help. Make sure to call ahead to see what’s on the shelter’s wish list.

4: Tip well when you go out

You never know what your server is going through. Increase your tips to 50% or even 100% and write them a little thank you note from you and your family wishing them well this holiday season.

5: Pay it forward

This is probably the most common way to give back. Whether you’re in the drive-through line at Starbucks or even the line at the grocery store, pay for the person behind you then drive/walk away. It will definitely make a stranger’s day.