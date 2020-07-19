5-year-old killed in pedestrian crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A 5-year-old Towner girl is dead after being hit by a pickup truck Saturday afternoon.

The 21-year-old driver of the Ford pickup was moving the truck a short distance in his driveway around 3:10 p.m.

After moving about 50 feet, the driver got out and saw the small child lying in the driveway. The driver did not realize he struck her until after parking the pickup, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The child was transported to Trinity Hospital by ambulance where she was pronounced dead.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

It remains under investigation by NDHP.

This is the second time this week a child under the age of 6 was killed by a moving truck in North Dakota.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Minot Expos

Saturday One Minute 7-18

Babe ruth baseball

Willow Creek Bend

District 1 COVID-19 shutdown

Ride for a cause

COVID-19 daily update 7-18

Motorcycle DUI crash

ATV DUI crash

Babe ruth baseball

College Baseball

Friday, July 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Bishop Ryan Football

Return to sports

Foods you don't feed your dogs

Sidewalk Sale

Ryder Surplus Giveaway

Mainstream Boutique

Fair Food

Animal Shelter Update

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss