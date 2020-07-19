5-year-old killed in pedestrian crash

A 5-year-old Towner girl is dead after being hit by a pickup truck Saturday afternoon.

The 21-year-old driver of the Ford pickup was moving the truck a short distance in his driveway around 3:10 p.m.

After moving about 50 feet, the driver got out and saw the small child lying in the driveway. The driver did not realize he struck her until after parking the pickup, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The child was transported to Trinity Hospital by ambulance where she was pronounced dead.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

It remains under investigation by NDHP.

This is the second time this week a child under the age of 6 was killed by a moving truck in North Dakota.