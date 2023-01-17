MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — City organizations came together to give checks to several beneficiaries, totaling over $50,000.

The Minot Area Community Foundation, Westlie Motor Company, and Power of the Purse gave $20,000 to the Northern Plains Children’s Advocacy Center.

The money from the donation will go towards their group therapy room for children.

This year, close to 20 organizations applied for their grant and only the Minot State ASTEP program, the NPCAC, Hello Sunshine Ice Cream and Books, and Minot Public Schools received the grant in order to benefit youth in Minot.

“Giving back is important, making our community a better place for all is incredibly important and that’s part of our mission at the foundation, is to improve the quality of life of Minot and the surrounding areas,” said Minot Area Community Foundation President, Jason Zimmerman.

Since 2000, when the Minot Area Community Foundation was started, they have been able to cycle over $20,000,000 back into the community of Minot.