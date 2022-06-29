MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Good news from the Magic City Discovery Center: another donation will go toward educating our community through innovation.

Thanks to a $50,000 grant from Enbridge, the Discovery Center will host what they call a “Mobile Invention Story Kiosk.”

This traveling kiosk will walk kids through the entire process of an invention. From the design to selling the invention, kids will be in charge of it all.

This special kiosk will travel to schools and events in the Minot area to teach them the importance of critical thinking and creation.

“We will take it out to communities and to schools and to events throughout the community, as we have an activity where kids will be thinking and designing and doing. They can stop off at our kiosk and describe the process that they did,” said Education and Outreach Director Liz Weeks.

The Discovery Center is still under construction, but you can expect to visit the Magic City Discovery Center as well as see the Mobile Kiosk by the end of this year.